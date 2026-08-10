Gates celebrates 50 years in Iola

Iola High School wrestlers Berjonley Seance, from left, Alston Nelson and Kale Pratt grill hot dogs for the Gates Corporation’s 50th anniversary celebration in Iola Saturday. Photo by Bob Johnson / Iola Register

Gates Corporation had more than a picnic and games Saturday in Riverside Park. The event recognized the company’s 50th anniversary as an industrial anchor in Iola.

Having the park’s Community Building as their central hub, participants could thumb their noses at the oppressive weather.

The Little Theater, connected to a basketball court on the east end of the building, served double duty as people dined on fresh-off-the-grill hot dogs as well as enjoyed games of bingo.

Those with In Step Dance Academy, Iola Elementary Parent-Teachers Organization and the Iola High School wrestling team treated the Gates employees and their families by monitoring games, painting faces, running the bingo games, and doing whatever else was necessary to make them feel special.

Nearly 20 employees, who hold supervisory positions at the plant, were on hand to mingle with those they see each workday, only this time to explore off-job topics. Kent Goodner, a senior manager at the plant, was a maestro, making sure needs were met. The day ran like clock-work. Heather Jackson, left, creates a work of art on 5-year-old Wesley Gomez’s face for the Gates Corporation’s 50th anniversary celebration in Iola Saturday. Photo by Bob Johnson / Iola Register

IOLA INDUSTRIES was a key factor in luring Gates Rubber Company to locate here. Some of the equipment used to manufacture hoses was eye-opening; in particular, wire braiders that twirled around hose that was destined to carry high-pressure fluids.

The plant’s size and employment potential lessened the blows of the recent closings of Lehigh Portland Cement Company, hardly a stone’s throw from Gates, and the Pet Milk receiving station on North State Street. Whatever economic doldrums had seized the local population, was erased.

IN 1976, the Gates plant contained 230,000 square feet; with another 80,000 square feet added two years later. Another massive addition followed in the late 1990s. Today, the physical plant covers 425,000 square feet. The company abandoned plans for another 82,000 square feet in 2015, citing a downturn in the construction and agricultural economies. Last year, 80 employees were laid off from production lines, about 30 percent of the company’s workforce. The plant today has about 160 employees who work primarily in distribution with some hose production still online.

At its peak, Gates had a workforce of 800 in Iola. Gates Corporation celebrated the company’s 50 years of operations in Iola with a Saturday picnic. Photo by Bob Johnson / Iola Register

GATES got its start on Oct. 1, 1911, when Charles Gates Sr. purchased the Colorado Tire and Leather Company in Denver. Colorado Tire and Leather made a single product, the Durable Tread, a steel-studded band of leather that motorists attached to tires to extend their mileage.

That changed in 1917 when the company replaced the leather with rubber, giving birth to the International Rubber Company.

Meanwhile, John Gates, Charles’ brother, developed the V-belt made of rubber and woven threading. Then, the company became the largest manufacturer of the belt, a title it retains to this day.

In 1919, the International Rubber Company changed its name to Gates Rubber Company, and continued its expansion across the U.S. More factories led to hiring of thousands of people. The first international plant was built in Branford, Ontario, Canada.

Expansion to other countries followed: 1958, Gates Rubber de Mexico; 1963, a belt and hose plant in Erembodegem, Belgium, the first of many European facilities. In the 1980s, Gates acquired the Uniroyal Power Transmission Company and became the world’s largest manufacturer of synchronous/timing belts. The acquisition firmly established Gate’s growth path in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gates was acquired by the British-based engineering firm Tomkins plc, in 1996. That ended 85 years of family ownership.

The company’s name was changed to the Gates Corporation in 2003 to reflect its expanding range of industrial brands and product lines.