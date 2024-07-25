Get ready to go back to school

Starting next week, area schools will begin enrollment for the 2024-25 school year.

New this year, state legislators passed a law during the last session that allows families to enroll in the school of their choosing, even if they live outside the district.

Also, two of the county’s three school districts will offer free meals to all students regardless of their family’s ability to pay. The Iola district offered free meals for the entirety of last year, and the Humboldt district gave free meals starting in January. School board members and administrators in both districts said they were pleased with the results and voted to continue the free meals for the coming school year.

Enrollment dates follow:

USD 257 Iola

Enrollment for all students from preschool through 12th grade will be at Iola Elementary School. Families can enroll from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

Any preschool or kindergarten student who has not previously enrolled should attend in person for a readiness assessment.

Classes start Aug. 14 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and for 9th graders. Classes begin Aug. 15 for preschool, 7th and 8th grade, and 10th through 12th grades.

USD 258 Humboldt

Enrollment for students in preschool through 12th grade will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Fieldhouse.

Classes begin Aug. 22 for grades 1 through 6, 9th grade and new students. Classes start Aug. 23 for grades 7-8 and 10-12. For preschool and kindergarten students, classes start Aug. 26.

USD 258 Virtual School

Enrollment for the virtual school is Aug. 5 through Sept. 1, either online at usd258.net or in person at the office, 109 S. 9th St., Humboldt.

The virtual school is available to Kansas residents in 9th through 12th grade, and for adults. The virtual school is accredited by the state and provides personalized, self-paced classes. Students who complete the program will receive a high school diploma.

A technology fee of $25 will be collected at enrollment. Students have an opportunity to check out a Chromebook to help with online schooling. Most classes start Aug. 19.