Growing career options

Iola’s middle and high school Career and Technical Education programs keep growing, with community-wide efforts to include businesses and organizations.

Dana Daugharthy, CTE coordinator for USD 257, gave board members an update on the program Monday evening, just days after organizing an event that brought together students and local business professionals.

Friday’s Career Conversation brought in representatives of 28 businesses to talk about their professions, including teachers, nurses, plumbers, an auctioneer, a cybersecurity teacher and law enforcement. One group included the Register’s sports reporter Richard Luken, along with a “pop culture pastor” who talked about his podcast.

The Career Conversations are just one way Iola’s CTE programs have expanded their reach, Daugharthy said.

This year, 44 students have internships or work-based learning opportunities at local businesses. Some are paid positions.

All of the participating students are required to put together a resume and portfolio. Juniors and seniors are eligible. The most popular program is for childcare and education, with several students traveling to Iola Elementary School to work with preschoolers and in classrooms. A few students stay at Iola High School for specialized leadership, coding and engineering programs.

One student lives in Moran and spends his mornings at Chancy’s Grill & Shake before heading to Iola for classes. Another travels to Humboldt’s Revival Music Hall for music production. Interns with Thrive Allen County organize student-led conversations at area high schools and Allen Community College. Other programs include beauty salons, various health care clinics and providers, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, Iola Animal Clinic, Clock Tower Mercantile, Anderson Plumbing, Twin Motors Ford and G&W Foods.

Terri Carlin, third grade teacher at Iola Elementary School, tells students about her job. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

On Dec. 13, the students will give short presentations about their experiences.

The outreach and education efforts continue on Feb. 7 when IHS will host a College and Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon. An impressive turnout at last year’s fair prompted participating businesses to ask if IHS would invite other area schools. Daugharthy said an invitation will be extended to the Moran and Humboldt districts. At the fair, students can meet with representatives of businesses and colleges to learn about career and education opportunities after high school. It’s a chance to network, get information and practice interview skills.

“A lot of vendors said our students were very professional,” Daugharthy said.

Reality U returns Feb. 20. It’s a simulated life experience for 8th and 10th grade students. They’re given a budget and travel to various booths where they have to figure out how to pay for essentials such as housing, utilities, transportation, child care and other expenses. Karly McGuffin, left, and her mom, Patty talk about healthcare careers at last week’s Career Conversations at Iola High School. Courtesy photo

AT ITS CORE, CTE offers students opportunities to explore careers that meet their interests and skills.

“Finding out you don’t like something is just as valuable — if not more valuable — than finding out you like something,” Daugharthy said.

It starts with “pathways,” a series of classes within a particular field. IHS offers 18 career pathways such as “health sciences” and “engineering and applied mathematics.” Students who take just one class in a category are considered a “participant.” If they take two classes, they’re considered a “concentrator.” In order to complete a pathway students must take three classes in a specific category and meet an additional criteria. That includes earning a certification or credential, having at least nine college hours related to that category, or completing an internship.

The Regional Rural Technology Center at LaHarpe offers certification in programs such as welding, construction trades, automotive, wind energy and health care.