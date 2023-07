Gary Hawk

The works of Gary Hawk will be the focus of Sunday’s Allen County Historical Society meeting.

Debbie Smail, the late Iola artist’s daughter, will lead the 3 p.m. program at the Frederick Funston Meeting Hall at 204 N. Jefferson Ave.

Hawk began working as an artist for Hallmark and then a designer for IMP Boats before changing his career as a full-time artist.