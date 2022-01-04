Gary D. Hawk, age 89, of Iola, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1932, at Hennessey, Okla., the son of Orville and Nina (Witt) Hawk, the second son of four children. Gary graduated from Iola High School with the Class of 1950.
He married Beverly J. Morgan on Aug. 29, 1954, in Iola. This union was blessed with three daughters.
Gary joined the U.S. Navy in 1953, serving as a Machinist Mate Second Class on the U.S.S. Denebola.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Nina Hawk; one infant brother, Rex Lee Hawk; one brother, Dale Hawk; and in-laws, Maynard and Lena Morgan.
Gary is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Hawk, of the home; three daughters, Deborah Smail and husband Ronald of Iola, Susan Hawk of Iola and Lora Obermueller and husband Mark of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Hawk and wife Virginia of Iola; one sister-in-law, Pauline Hawk of Iola; and six nieces.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Iola, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola. The family will greet friends at The Venue from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Masks will be required to attend the visitation and the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allen Community College for Art Scholarship or to the LeRoy High School Honor Flights.
