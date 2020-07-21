Menu Search Log in

Hospital facilities group ‘hits ground running’

The Allen County Regional Hospital Facilities board — formerly hospital trustees — approved a pair of remodel projects Monday. The meeting was the first for the board since Saint Luke's Health Ssytem signed a lease to manage the facility.

July 21, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Allen County Regional Hospital

Weeks after the Allen County Regional Hospital began operating under a lease with Saint Luke’s Health System, a newly reorganized Board of Trustees gathered for the first time Monday. 

The members were the same, but the name, the chairman and the purpose have all changed.

The board is now known as the Facilities board, and they’ll be responsible for the upkeep of the physical aspects of the hospital — the buildings and grounds — at an expected annual cost of at least $450,000. The board operates on behalf of the county.

