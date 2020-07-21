Hospital facilities group ‘hits ground running’

Weeks after the Allen County Regional Hospital began operating under a lease with Saint Luke’s Health System, a newly reorganized Board of Trustees gathered for the first time Monday.

The members were the same, but the name, the chairman and the purpose have all changed.

The board is now known as the Facilities board, and they’ll be responsible for the upkeep of the physical aspects of the hospital — the buildings and grounds — at an expected annual cost of at least $450,000. The board operates on behalf of the county.