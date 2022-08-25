 | Thu, Aug 25, 2022
Hospital gazebo hits the trail

Construction of a new walking trail at Allen County Regional Hospital led hospital officials to relocate a popular outdoor gazebo on the ACRH grounds. A healing garden is next on the agenda.

Local News

August 25, 2022 - 3:16 PM

County crews including Mitch Garner with Public Works and Mark Griffith with the road and bridge departments helped with the gazebo move, along with Chad Scott, ACRH facilities. Courtesy photo
The trail was built by Thrive Allen County for patients, staff and visitors. A healing garden will be planted around the gazebo, targeted for the fall if the weather cooperates.

County crews including Mitch Garner with Public Works and Mark Griffith with the road and bridge departments helped with the move, along with Chad Scott, ACRH facilities. 

