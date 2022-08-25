Hospital gazebo hits the trail

A gazebo at Allen County Regional Hospital has been moved to a new location along a walking trail built around the hospital grounds. Courtesy photo

The trail was built by Thrive Allen County for patients, staff and visitors. A healing garden will be planted around the gazebo, targeted for the fall if the weather cooperates.

County crews including Mitch Garner with Public Works and Mark Griffith with the road and bridge departments helped with the move, along with Chad Scott, ACRH facilities.