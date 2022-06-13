 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
Hospital sets up advisory council

Patient and family advisors are asked to serve a term of one year with the option to renew for a second consecutive year.

Local News

June 13, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Photo by SAINT LUKE'S

Allen County Regional Hospital is working to establish a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC).

“The purpose of the PFAC is simply to assemble a group of patients and family members who partner with staff members for open, respectful, and purposeful dialog,” shared Bev Shaul, director of nursing and PFAC staff liaison.

Patient and family advisers will provide their perspective on changes to hospital policies, care practices, and materials that will help patients and families be actively involved in their health care.

