Hospital sets up advisory council

Allen County Regional Hospital is working to establish a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC).

“The purpose of the PFAC is simply to assemble a group of patients and family members who partner with staff members for open, respectful, and purposeful dialog,” shared Bev Shaul, director of nursing and PFAC staff liaison.

Patient and family advisers will provide their perspective on changes to hospital policies, care practices, and materials that will help patients and families be actively involved in their health care.