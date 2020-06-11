House hopeful pays visit to Iola

In response to the nationwide demonstrations for racial equality, Jake LaTurner, candidate for the Republican nomination to Congress, said he thinks President Donald Trump’s decision to call in federal troops was not necessary at the time.

“That’s a drastic step for the United States to take, and I don’t think that’s where we are right now,” LaTurner said.

Instead, those closest to the action — governors and mayors — should be the ones to request outside help, he said.