Menu Search Log in

House hopeful pays visit to Iola

Kansas State Treasurer is seeking the Republican Nomination to represent Iola and eastern Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives. He paid a visit to Iola recently to discuss the issues.

By

Local News

June 11, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner speaks during a stop in Iola recently. He is challenging Steve Watkins for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

In response to the nationwide demonstrations for racial equality, Jake LaTurner, candidate for the Republican nomination to Congress, said he thinks President Donald Trump’s decision to call in federal troops was not necessary at the time.

“That’s a drastic step for the United States to take, and I don’t think that’s where we are right now,” LaTurner said. 

Instead, those closest to the action — governors and mayors — should be the ones to request outside help, he said.

Related
May 28, 2020
May 6, 2020
April 23, 2020
March 10, 2020
Trending