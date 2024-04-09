Humboldt astronomer travels for total eclipse

Sunday evening we drove to the small town of Doniphan, Mo., a town of about 1,700 near the bootheel of Missouri, to watch the total solar eclipse.

I chose Doniphan because it had a riverside park with ample parking.

There was also a campground there as well as two ball parks. When we pulled in just after sunset Sunday evening there was a lot of parking available. By late Monday morning the parking lot was full.

Some people parked along roadsides to watch the eclipse from there. Others set up all through the town. The town square was packed with people.