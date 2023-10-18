 | Wed, Oct 18, 2023
Humboldt Historical Society Museum to host Appreciation Day

The Humboldt Historical Society will stage its annual Appreciation Day Saturday, with tours, entertainment and free food.

Local News

October 18, 2023 - 3:10 PM

The Humboldt Historical Society Museum will host an appreciation day Saturday. Photo by HHS

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Historical Society will stage its annual Appreciation Day Saturday at the HHS complex, Second and Neosho streets. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature museum tours, entertainment and free food of the picnic variety.

The Historical Society has four buildings in the complex, and soon will add a fifth downtown dedicated to wildlife.

A large metal building on the east side of Second Street contains what many visitors gush as being an amazing display of circus and other horse-drawn wagons crafted by Lewis Howland who, before his death, lived in the 300 block of South Cottonwood in Iola. 

