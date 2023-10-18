Humboldt Historical Society Museum to host Appreciation Day

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Historical Society will stage its annual Appreciation Day Saturday at the HHS complex, Second and Neosho streets. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature museum tours, entertainment and free food of the picnic variety.

The Historical Society has four buildings in the complex, and soon will add a fifth downtown dedicated to wildlife.

A large metal building on the east side of Second Street contains what many visitors gush as being an amazing display of circus and other horse-drawn wagons crafted by Lewis Howland who, before his death, lived in the 300 block of South Cottonwood in Iola.