Humboldt projects race toward finish

HUMBOLDT — When classes begin at Humboldt schools starting Aug. 22, students will walk into new classrooms in some areas.

Construction has mostly wrapped up on a technology building and a classroom wing at the elementary school, pending final approval from the fire marshal. The project part of a $17.5 million bond issue approved by voters in 2022. The work includes a new bus lane and parking lot. Other parts of the bond issue remain on track for completion before Christmas, including a cafeteria and elementary school office.

Meanwhile, work continues to replace the elevator at the high school and other parts of the project. The preschool playground also will be replaced.

Overall, the bond project’s updates and renovations included replacing heating and cooling systems at the elementary and middle schools, new fire alarm systems throughout, creating a new drop-off lane at the elementary school, replacing the roof at the elementary school and replacing windows in all three schools.

Work remains on other parts of the project, such as the new entrance and elevator at Humboldt High School. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Crews work on sidewalks at the Humboldt Elementary School. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 2 photos

HUMBOLDT students return to classes Aug. 22 for grades 1-5, 6, 9 and new students. Classes start Aug. 23 for grades 7-8 and 10-12, and Aug. 26 for preschool and kindergarten.

Iola and Marmaton Valley students return to classes next week.