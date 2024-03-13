 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
Humboldt restaurant closing

Shooky's Good Eats opened in December but will have its last service this weekend. The restaurant is closing because its building needs substantial repairs, owners said.

March 13, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Mike Shook and Vaneza Galoso are closing Shooky’s Good Eats in Humboldt because the building needs substantial repairs. Photo by FACEBOOK PHOTO

HUMBOLDT — After just three months in business, a Humboldt restaurant announced Tuesday it was closing because of issues with the building.

Shooky’s Good Eats will offer its last days of service on Friday and Saturday, owners said. 

The husband-and-wife team of Vaneza Galoso and Mike Shook opened the restaurant in December, serving Filipino cuisine and New York-style pizza. They were renting the building at 901 Bridge St., formerly a Mexican restaurant, and said it needed more substantial repairs than they or the owner are able to make. 

