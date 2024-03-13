Humboldt restaurant closing

HUMBOLDT — After just three months in business, a Humboldt restaurant announced Tuesday it was closing because of issues with the building.

Shooky’s Good Eats will offer its last days of service on Friday and Saturday, owners said.

The husband-and-wife team of Vaneza Galoso and Mike Shook opened the restaurant in December, serving Filipino cuisine and New York-style pizza. They were renting the building at 901 Bridge St., formerly a Mexican restaurant, and said it needed more substantial repairs than they or the owner are able to make.