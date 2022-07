HUMBOLDT — Cindy L. Reynolds, 54, Humboldt, was arrested Thursday for methamphetamine-related charges after officers executed a search warrant at a house in Humboldt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Humboldt Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant Thursday morning at 507 Bridge St.

A substance officers reported as methamphetamine and a weapon were found, according to a KBI press release.