Police report, July 7

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

July 7, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Scott Mantooth, 57, Iola, for suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property Saturday following an incident in the 300 block of North Second Street.

Paul Barras, 23, Iola, was arrested for suspected domestic battery Friday after officers investigated an incident in the 200 block of North Elm Street.

