Police report, July 7

Arrests reported
Iola police officers arrested Scott Mantooth, 57, Iola, for suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property Saturday following an incident in the 300 block of North Second Street.
Paul Barras, 23, Iola, was arrested for suspected domestic battery Friday after officers investigated an incident in the 200 block of North Elm Street.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives