Transitioning from the world of fashion to insurance may seem far-fetched for some, but not for a go-getter like Kelly Sigg. After selling her business of 13 years — Audacious Boutique — Sigg has found a new career.

“I took off November and December to enjoy the holidays for the first time in years,” said Sigg, noting that owning a retail store required a lot of hours during the holidays. “Once my Christmas decorations were put away, I realized I was going to be bored.”

Knowing herself well enough to realize she wouldn’t be able to sit still upon retiring, she had already been thinking about what her next professional adventure would be.