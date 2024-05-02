IHS students rake in scholarships

Abigail Meiwes took the stage again and again at Iola High School’s annual Awards Night ceremony Wednesday to accept a slew of scholarships and awards, including the Governor’s Scholar award that recognizes the top senior in the IHS Class of 2024.

Mewies wasn’t the only senior to make repeat trips, as school staff and community members handed out hundreds of thousands of dollars to about two dozen seniors. Just from colleges and universities, IHS students received more than $188,950 worth of scholarships.

In addition to the Governor’s Scholar award, Meiwes received the Dale Dennis Excellence in Educational award sponsored by the United School Administrators of Kansas; a Kansas State University Scholar Award worth $4,000 each semester, National Lifesmarts Champion Scholarship of $750, the Rooted in Rural Educational Program Scholarship and other awards.

Jaydon Morrison accepted the Farm Bureau Youth Ambassador Scholarship worth $500 and the National Educaiton Association scholarship of $500 for a senior who plans to pursue a teaching license.

Morrison also shared the stage with Keira Fawson to accept the Kansas State High School Activities Association Citizen Award.

Richard Zahn took the stage in honor of his father, Edward B. Zahn, to award an FFA scholarship, renewable each year they are enrolled in college. He recognized Meiwes ($1,600), Morrison ($1,000) and Rebekah Coltrane ($1,600).

Coltrane was not present but also received the LaHarpe High School Alumni Association scholarship.

Principal Scott Carson recognized Meiwes and Aden Cole with the McFadden Scholarship, created in 1989 under the will of Jack McFadden to honor his parents, William and Beldon McFadden. Jack McFadden was an IHS graduate who succeeded in the financial markets after retiring following an injury that left him as a paraplegic, Carson said. McFadden’s desire was to help deserving students as they continue their education. The scholarship provides $2,500 per semester.

Carson also announced Leeann Maloney received the Frank and Electa Myers Mathematics Award for $200, given to a student who has completed all of the advanced math and science classes available at IHS.

Chase Vaughn with the law firm of Johnson and Schowengerdt presented a $600 scholarship to Jackie Fager. The award recognizes a well-rounded student who competed in at least three sports. Molly Riebel accepts a scholarship from Lisa Wicoff with Allen Community College. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

April Kroenke presented three Booster Club Scholarship winners to Fager, Jaydon Morrison and Jenna Morrison.

Lisa Wicoff and Nikki Peters, representing Allen Community College, awarded several scholarships to prospective students Molly Riebel, Jaydon Morrison, Jenna Morrison, Kaycee Berry and Brigham Folk. Wicoff also presented Allen’s first Presidential HOSA – Future Health Professionals scholarships to Piper Aronson and Riley Olson.

Peters presented a special award to her daughter, Shelby Peters, to recognize a high school student who will graduate from both IHS and Allen at the same time. Iola High School seniors who attended an Awards Night Wednesday at the lecture hall included: front from left, Piper Aronson, Kalibre Smith, Kennedy Maier, Jenna Morrison, Abigail Meiwes, Jaydon Morrison, Ben Kerr, Mac Leonard, Landon Weide; back row, Jillian Ward, Molly Riebel, Kolton Greathouse, Chris Holloway, Shelby Peters, Rio Lohman, Keira Fawson, Jackie Fager and Corbin Cloud. Not pictured: Kaycee Berry, Brigham Folk, Ashton Hesse, Rylie Olson, Leeann Maloney, William Talkington, Rebekah Coltrane, Aden Cole. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

OTHER awards included:

Carol Sinclair Memorial Scholarship: Ashton Hesse.

Three-Sport Completer all four years: Korbin Cloud, Fager, Fawson, MacLeonard and Landon Weide