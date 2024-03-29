IHS Underhogs take 3rd for BBQ

The Iola Underhogs may have been the underdogs, but somehow they managed to climb to the top of the pile.

Iola High School’s brand new barbecue team did so well at the first-ever Kansas High School BBQ competition last weekend, they qualified for a national contest in Branson, Mo., in June.

IHS took two teams to Campus High School in Wichita to compete on March 23. One IHS team brought home a third-place overall finish. The other finished fifth. Both qualified for the national competition.