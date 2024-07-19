Underhogs cook up something tasty

Iola High School’s inaugural appearance at a national barbecue competition netted a 30th place finish out of 55 teams. The team is planning a fundraising dinner at the Iola Elks Lodge on Aug. 9.

Coach Doug Kerr gave USD 257 board members an update on the contest, which took place June 6-9 in Branson, Mo. IHS started a new barbecue club, Iola Underhogs, during the spring semester by joining the Kansas High School BBQ Association. The state organization also is new. A National High School BBQ Association was founded in 2018 by a Texas barbecue fan, chef and educator, Mike Erickson.

Two Iola teams qualified for the national contest, bringing home a third and fifth place finish overall at the state championship in Wichita in March. Only one team was available to travel to the national contest. It included Alston Nelson, Franklin Kerr, Mahala Burris, Zach Pfaff, Sarah Ross and Joe Holding.

In addition to its 30th place overall score, the team took 15th in street tacos, 20th in chicken, 29th in ribs, 28th in pork chops, 33rd in chili and 35th in tri-tip.

For some of the IHS students, the trip was the first time they had left Southeas Kansas or stayed in a hotel room, Kerr said. They were excited to be stationed next to a national championship Texas team during the contest, and students from both states shared tips and advice.

The high school barbecue competition world is growing, Kerr said. He was invited to join the national board and will help plan next year’s national competition at the Legends in Kansas City, Kan.

Iola was tapped to host a state barbecue competition in April 2025. It will serve as a qualification meet for the national contest.

Kerr hopes enough area schools will start their own barbecue clubs so they can form a league.

“It’s really taking off,” Kerr said about high school barbecue contests. “The kids are excited. I’m excited. If anyone wants to be a judge next year in Kansas City, let me know. We’ll need 150 judges.”