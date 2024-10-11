Instructors plan trip to Australia, New Zealand

Instructors at Allen Community College are organizing a trip to New Zealand and Australia for those who have dreamed of visiting the “Land Down Under.”

The all-inclusive trip is open to anyone and will take place in March 2026, with opportunities for payment plans and fundraising to make it affordable. Two short meetings Thursday will offer more information to those who are interested. Erik Griffith, an English and geography instructor, and Steve Dodson, history instructor, are leading the trip.

The college organized a similar trip in 2009, taking a group of 10 students and others to Italy and Greece.

“It was a great educational and bonding experience,” Griffith said. “Travel is the best way to learn about a place.”

Initially, the instructors wanted to organize the trip as part of a college class but thought that might limit those who could participate. Instead, they’re opening it up to the community. Griffith hopes to encourage a diverse cross section of community members and students.

“The more the merrier,” he said. “I’ll take anyone who wants to go.”

Informational meetings are planned for 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday at Room A25, in the main building of the Allen campus. Enter through Door 19 next to the library. Allen students from New Zealand and Australia are expected to talk about the benefits of visiting their homelands.

Although specific details about the trip will be provided at the meeting, Griffith shared a preview.

The nine-day trip departs March 13 and returns March 22, 2026. It includes a round-trip flight, seven overnight stays in hotels, all meals and fees except those for passports or extra bags and tips.

A tour guide will take the group through a variety of attractions, including the Maori Cultural Center in Auckland, a skyline gondola ride to Mt. Ngongotaha, the Waitomo Caves and Glowworm Grotto featuring bioluminescent creatures, Sydney Harbor and the Opera House, a Bondi beach excursion and an optional visit to an outback wildlife sanctuary in the Blue Mountains.

The trip will take place at the start of the fall season in that part of the world, so the weather should be pleasant.

The cost of the trip is expected to be about $5,235. A payment plan is available, with an initial down payment of $500 followed by 15 monthly payments of $345.67. The group plans fundraisers that could offset some of the cost.

Griffith said he’d like to organize similar trips every two or three years, although perhaps this may be the largest.

“I thought, let’s go big or go home,” he said.