 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Investigation into man’s death continues in Chanute

“We’re still in the process of identifying or confirming a suspect,” Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston told The Chanute Tribune.

By

Local News

July 28, 2022 - 2:29 PM

CHANUTE — Authorities continue to investigate the Monday morning shooting death of a Topeka man in a residential area of Chanute.

“We’re still in the process of identifying or confirming a suspect,” Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston told The Chanute Tribune.

Blake A. Pearson, 34, Topeka, was found early Monday in an alley southeast of 17th and Highland Avenue with a single gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Related
July 26, 2022
June 17, 2022
June 6, 2022
April 20, 2022
Most Popular