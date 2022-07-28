Investigation into man’s death continues in Chanute

CHANUTE — Authorities continue to investigate the Monday morning shooting death of a Topeka man in a residential area of Chanute.

“We’re still in the process of identifying or confirming a suspect,” Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston told The Chanute Tribune.

Blake A. Pearson, 34, Topeka, was found early Monday in an alley southeast of 17th and Highland Avenue with a single gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.