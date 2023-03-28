Iola Council throws support behind disc golf course plan

A group of Iolans is hoping to further tap into the growing popularity of disc golf, and they now have the city’s blessing to do so.

Iola City Council members approved the Community Involvement Task Force/PRIDE Committee’s request to pursue grant funding to install a beginners course at Meadowbrook Park along North Cottonwood Street.

The six-hole course would be considerably easier than the existing 13-hole course at South Elm Creek Park, which features a number of difficult obstacles, including one hole requiring participants to throw their discs over Elm Creek.