 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola Council throws support behind disc golf course plan

Iola City Council members gave their approval to a local group's effort to build a disc golf course at Meadowbrook Golf Course. The CITF/PRIDE Committee is pursuing grant funding to pay for the six-hole course, geared for children and newcomers to the sport.

By

Local News

March 28, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Iolans John Higginbotham, left, and Donna Houser speak Monday to Iola City Council members about building a disc golf course for beginners in Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A group of Iolans is hoping to further tap into the growing popularity of disc golf, and they now have the city’s blessing to do so.

Iola City Council members approved the Community Involvement Task Force/PRIDE Committee’s request to pursue grant funding to install a beginners course at Meadowbrook Park along North Cottonwood Street.

The six-hole course would be considerably easier than the existing 13-hole course at South Elm Creek Park, which features a number of difficult obstacles, including one hole requiring participants to throw their discs over Elm Creek.

Related
March 24, 2023
September 13, 2016
August 9, 2016
January 26, 2015
Most Popular