Iola council to consider solar purchase Monday

City administration will present Iola City Council members with documents for the final approval of a 3-megawatt solar allocation at their 6 p.m. meeting Monday.

At the Nov. 12 meeting, council members agreed to diversify the city’s energy profile by entering into a solar agreement with the Kansas Municipal Energy Association (KMEA).

KMEA anticipates purchasing up to 90 megawatts of electric energy from a 200-megawatt solar facility called Ninnescah Flats Solar in Pratt County. As a member of KMEA, Iola is eligible to purchase a portion of the energy.

This solar power allocation offers 3 megawatts priced at $50 per megawatt hour, with no escalation in price.

Also on the agenda, council members will consider renewing the cereal malt beverage licenses for several local businesses, including Pizza Hut, Denny’s Sport Center, China Palace, Dollar General, Casey’s, Walmart, G&W, and Pete’s.

A PUBLIC hearing will be held on the de-annexation of 519 S. Ohio, followed by ordinance approval. Council members recently discovered the property was no longer in need of its previous annexation.

The purpose of the annexation was to have access and hook-up to the city’s sewer line. After the annexation, the property owner discovered that they were allowed to use a septic system and reverted back to septic.