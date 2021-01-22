Iola council to discuss whether to keep traffic lights

Iola City Council members will discuss further Monday whether they wish to permanently remove stop lights from the intersection of U.S. 54 and Buckeye Street.

The lights will be taken down next week to accommodate the removal of a house next door to the Bowlus. It will be placed on a trailer and towed to a lot near Iola Middle School.

Council members noted at their Jan. 11 meeting the primary reason for the lights — to accommodate students walking to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center — is no longer pertinent now that classes aren’t held at the Bowlus.