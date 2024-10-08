Iola Reads goes to the dogs

Iola Reads is going to the dogs with several activities that celebrate both books and canine friends, along with a bit of history and time-travel. Kate Messner

This year’s youth selection is a series of books by Kate Messner, author of the “Ranger in Time” series about a time-traveling golden retriever.

The connection between books and dogs continues with an opportunity for children to read to two trained dogs, Dr. Chance and Dr. Charley, from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Iola Public Library. The Prairieland Visiting Animals Association from Lawrence is bringing the dogs. Children can sign up for 10-minute slots to read to a dog, and will receive a book and prize. Sign up for a time slot at the library.

At an event on Saturday, Nov. 2, a golden retriever named Moose will visit the Allen County Historical Society Museum. Families are invited to come see Moose, tour General Fred Funston’s childhood home and learn about Funston and the San Francisco Earthquake. Funston, an Iola native, directed troops after the earthquake. One of the books in the “Ranger in Time” series is about the earthquake.

On Nov. 4-8, author Messner will provide a pre-recorded virtual author visit for area schools.

“RANGER IN TIME” books tell about the adventures of a dog trained for search-and-rescue. His career was cut short when he was distracted by a squirrel and failed his certification test. Ranger digs up a First Aid kit that turns out to be a time machine and transports him back through historic moments and children who need to be rescued.

The first of the 12-book series is “Rescue on the Oregon Trail,” which follows a family moving out West in 1850. The book is provided for local children to read, along with two others.

“Escape from the Great Earthquake” is about the 1906 disaster.

“Night of Soldiers and Spies” is about the Revolutionary War in 1776.