Iola taps next city administrator

Christopher Weiner, Garnett’s city manager, has been tapped as the next Iola city administrator.
Iola City Council members gathered for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, after which they approved a three-year contract.
Weiner has local connections.
Prior to becoming Garnett’s city manager in 2017, Weiner worked for two years as Girard’s city administrator. Before that, he was an administrative assistant for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and then city clerk and assistant city administrator for Cherryvale.
Weiner’s professional start came in Iola, where he worked for eight months in 2011 as a development coordinator for Thrive Allen County.
According to his LinkedIn biography, Weiner Researched and wrote federal, state, and foundation grant proposals and provided administrative support for Thrive.
He holds a degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.
Weiner replaces Sid Fleming, who left his post in March to become city manager in Paola. Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock held the administrator’s role in the interim.