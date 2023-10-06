 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Iola teacher earns Spirit of K-State Award

Amanda Holman, ag instructor at Iola High School, received a Spirit of K-State Award Thursday, chosen by her former student, Kansas State University senior Brody Nemecek. For the honor, Holman will choose a student to receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

October 6, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Iola High School ag instructor Amanda Holman, left, reacts after receiving a Spirit of K-State Award Thursday. The award was presented by Brody Nemecek, a 2020 IHS graduate and a senior at Kansas State University. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Brody Nemecek’s busy week in Iola included a stop by his alma mater Thursday.

Nemecek, a 2020 Iola High School graduate, is in his senior year at Kansas State University and was part of a delegation in Allen County Wednesday and Thursday as part of the college’s “K-State 105” campaign, an effort to improve the economic outlook of all 105 Kansas counties.

In between the different forums and community conversations, Nemecek paid a visit to IHS to honor ag instructor Amanda Holman.

