Iola teacher earns Spirit of K-State Award

Brody Nemecek’s busy week in Iola included a stop by his alma mater Thursday.

Nemecek, a 2020 Iola High School graduate, is in his senior year at Kansas State University and was part of a delegation in Allen County Wednesday and Thursday as part of the college’s “K-State 105” campaign, an effort to improve the economic outlook of all 105 Kansas counties.

In between the different forums and community conversations, Nemecek paid a visit to IHS to honor ag instructor Amanda Holman.