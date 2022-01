Iolan Edward J. Danford, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in rural Miami County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Danford was southbound on U.S. 169, between Spring Hill and Paola, when the semitractor-trailer unit he was driving went off the left side the road, and across the median and northbound lanes on the four-lane highway.

The truck entered the ditch and came to rest against a tree.