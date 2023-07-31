Colleen Danford, age 56, of LaHarpe, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Colleen was born in Kansas City, Kan., to Kenneth Elam and Tressie (Parker) Elam. She was the first of three children in her family. She grew up in Elmira, Mo., and attended school in Lawson, Mo., graduating with the class of 1985. She then attended one year of college at Avila University for nursing. Her family then moved to LaCygne. She began her career as a CNA/CMA working in LaCygne. She also worked in many area nursing homes including, Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg. After moving to Elsmore, she worked in Moran and Iola before going to work at Allen County Hospital for over eight years. Colleen married Marlin Danford on June 26, 2020, in Miami, Okla. They made their home in LaHarpe.
Colleen was the perfect example of someone who made sure she was taking care of her family and friends, sometimes even to her own detriment. She loved her dogs, Jack, Millie and Chloe, but her grandkids were the apple of her eye. Colleen was a longtime San Francisco 49ers fan until she wised up and became an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. She will be missed at family gatherings and whenever family is craving one of her signature dishes. Colleen loved to cook and some of her favorites were pepper steak soup, cheesy casserole, fried cabbage, and anything she grilled or smoked. Colleen raised a garden most years and she canned and made jelly from most of what she raised. In her free time she enjoyed fishing and she made many quilts for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Eddie Danford.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Marlin of the home; her four children, Stephen Elam, Joshua Blackmon and Nina, Megan Rath and Jesse and Alexis Elam; Marlin’s children, Derek Danford and Kelcie Weber and Michael; 12 grandchildren; her parents, Kenneth and Tressie Elam; sister, Angela Elam; brother, Kenneth Elam Jr.; and her nieces and nephews as well as other family and friends.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, with Chaplain Lloyd Houk officiating. Memorial contributions to St. Jude may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
