Iola’s Grace Lutheran welcomes new pastor

There are plenty of different career paths Joseph Goodroad could have gone down. The 26-year-old earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Park University in Parkville, Mo. However, it wasn’t numbers that he felt drawn to — it was people.

That insight propelled Goodroad to take the proverbial “leap of faith.” Halfway through obtaining his accounting degree, a visit to a seminary made Goodroad realize he wanted to be a pastor.

“I’ve always liked theology and dealing with people,” he said.

The accounting side of him also weighed in on his decision.

“I saw that there is a shortage of pastors in the church today,” he said. “I wanted to go where I was needed.”

Grace Lutheran Church of Iola fit the bill. Goodroad takes the pulpit beginning July 21.

Although he is a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., Grace Lutheran won’t be his first experience leading a church. Goodroad spent his third year of seminary — also known as the “vicerage” year — interning as a pastor. “I was able to practice preaching, visiting people in hospitals, and other things.”

Goodroad has been a Lutheran his entire life. Born and raised on a farm north of Kearney, Mo., he and his three older brothers attended Trinity Lutheran every Sunday while growing up. One of his brothers also went into the ministry, pastoring at a church in Lincoln, Neb.

Joining him in Iola will be his wife, Olivia, and two infant sons, Sven and Bjorn.

“It’s a big-time transition,” he added. “We had Bjorn when I had about two weeks of my education left. Finishing a 27-page paper when you have a week-old baby is rough.” Bjorn is now six weeks old, while Sven is 15 months old. The family anticipates their move-in date to the parsonage will be July 6. In the meantime, they still reside in Fort Wayne, Ind.

A ceremony for Goodroad will be held at Grace Lutheran at 10:30 a.m., July 20. The district president will attend and conduct the new pastor installation. “The next day will be my first day of preaching and delivering the sacraments,” said Goodroad. He and his family are excited to get to Iola, noting that this area of Kansas is exactly where they wanted to go.

“The most rewarding aspect of this experience has been getting to know the scripture more deeply and learn more about our God,” he said. “I’m excited to come to Iola and share this with the people there.”