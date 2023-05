Roy Singer, Iola High School class of 1963, will be in town this weekend for his class’s 60-year reunion, where he’s certain to be greeted by scores of friends and acquaintances.

But he also understands if even more folks will want to meet his wife.

Donna Singer, renowned jazz vocalist, is accompanying her husband to Iola, and as part of her husband’s reunion weekend, has agreed to sing at a free concert at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.