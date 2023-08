A powerful storm that blasted through Iola and Allen County July 14 wreaked havoc on power grids, uprooted and tore apart countless trees and made life miserable for a good swath ot the population for the next few days.

Turns out Iola’s Jock’s Nitch building took a hit as well.

Falling bricks from a parapet lining the building’s roof last week were evidence of the 85 mph wind’s ability to cause damage, said Jesse Milburn of JCM Restoration of Fort Scott.