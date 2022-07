One of Iola’s prominent store locations in the downtown business district won’t be vacant for much longer.

Jock’s Nitch, Inc. announced Tuesday the company has purchased the old McGinty-Whitworth building at 101 E. Madison Ave., and will open for business on Nov. 18.

“It has been a pleasure working with Sharon Whitworth to purchase her family’s department store building. It has such a great history,” company president Phil Minton said in an email.