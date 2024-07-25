Just horsing around

The Allen County Fair 4-H Horse Show set the stage Wednesday morning for the rest of the week’s activities. Competitors showed off their equestrian skills in the arena, participating in various challenges.
Competitor Rohan Springer shared some of his fair experiences while he and his horse, Strider, took a much needed break in the shade.
Though this is only his second year to participate in the horse-riding competitions, the 16-year-old has entered other fair activities since he was 7.
“It’s fun doing just about everything. I show pigs, goats, chickens, and rabbits. I’d say chickens are what I do the best in.”
Rohan and his horse share some commonalities. Both having faced challenges. At the beginning of summer, Rohan broke his finger, which required having pins placed in it, hampering his ability to work with Strider.
Once the pins were removed last Tuesday, Rohan was all smiles.
The Springer family found Strider and another horse at a kill shelter a couple years ago and chose to rescue them. The family currently uses the two horses whenever they move their cattle. They believe Strider to be 8 to 10 years old.
Rohan and Strider share a bond in their names, as well. Both his and Strider’s names are inspired by J.R.R Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings’’ book series.
“The Riders of Rohan and then Aragon’s nickname is Strider,” explained Rohan’s mother, Katrina.
Having completed the horse show, Rohan is looking forward to the remainder of the fair. The arena will be the site for mutton busting and the McKellips URA/MRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Activities continue through Sunday.