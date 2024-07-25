Just horsing around

The Allen County Fair 4-H Horse Show set the stage Wednesday morning for the rest of the week’s activities. Competitors showed off their equestrian skills in the arena, participating in various challenges.

Competitor Rohan Springer shared some of his fair experiences while he and his horse, Strider, took a much needed break in the shade.

Though this is only his second year to participate in the horse-riding competitions, the 16-year-old has entered other fair activities since he was 7.

“It’s fun doing just about everything. I show pigs, goats, chickens, and rabbits. I’d say chickens are what I do the best in.”

Rohan and his horse share some commonalities. Both having faced challenges. At the beginning of summer, Rohan broke his finger, which required having pins placed in it, hampering his ability to work with Strider.

Once the pins were removed last Tuesday, Rohan was all smiles.

The Springer family found Strider and another horse at a kill shelter a couple years ago and chose to rescue them. The family currently uses the two horses whenever they move their cattle. They believe Strider to be 8 to 10 years old.

Emmett Arnold, Crew Shannon, and Kale Arnold trot their horses around the arena at Wednesday morning’s horse show. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Kale Arnold, Ryan Arnold and Crew Shannon prepare to trot their horses during the 4-H Horse Show. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Crew Shannon. Rohan Springer looks to the judge as he and his horse finish their turn in the arena. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Crew Shannon puts his horse through its paces. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Crew Shannon. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Emmett Arnold, above, focuses intently while participating in the poles portion of the 4-H Horse Show. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Emmett Arnold. Rohan Springer and his horse, Strider, take a break in the shade. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register 9 photos

Rohan and Strider share a bond in their names, as well. Both his and Strider’s names are inspired by J.R.R Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings’’ book series.

“The Riders of Rohan and then Aragon’s nickname is Strider,” explained Rohan’s mother, Katrina.

Having completed the horse show, Rohan is looking forward to the remainder of the fair. The arena will be the site for mutton busting and the McKellips URA/MRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Activities continue through Sunday.