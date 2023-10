HUMBOLDT — Ask most folks about Kansas State University, and they’ll inevitably point to the picturesque campus in the heart of Manhattan, or mention the wildly successful KSU sports teams.

“It’s a good time to be a Wildcat,” notes Iola native and K-State senior Brody Nemecek.

But in actuality, Kansas State offers much more, notes Tim Steffensmeier, KSU’s director of outreach, with a physical presence of some form in all 105 Kansas counties.