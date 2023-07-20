Kegler tapped as FSCC college president

FORT SCOTT — Jason Kegler, who formerly served as an admissions counselor and coached women’s basketball at Allen Community College, has been named the next college president at Fort Scott Community College.

The FSCC Board of Trustees approved Kegler’s hiring at their Monday meeting. He replaces retiring Alysia Johnston, who held the title for the past eight years, according to the fortscott.biz news outlet.

For the past nine years he was associate vice president for student life at Pittsburg State University.