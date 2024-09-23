Kincaid Fair Queen will be crowned before parade Saturday

The Kincaid Fair returns Saturday with the traditional selection of a Fair Queen.

The queen will be crowned before the parade starts at 1 p.m. Voting is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the exhibit hall. See below for information about each candidate.

The fair theme is “Fun for the Whole Herd.”

Grand Marshals for the parade are Dick and Crettia Fawcett of Afton, Okla. They attended their first Kincaid Fair in 1968 when they moved to Kincaid. Dick was the area representative for Kansas Gas and Electric and Crettia was a hairdresser. During their time in Kincaid, both volunteered helping as their jobs allowed. Dick served on the board of directors for many years. He was elected secretary and served that position for four years. He also helped to chair the Queen contest. Because of his knowledge and expertise in electricity he was often called to judge 4-H exhibits. Crettia devoted her time at the fair helping with the quilt department. After their retirement in 1985, the Fawcett’s moved to the Grand Lake area but still returned to attend the next 38 fairs, and counting.

The fun begins Thursday with a free bean feed at 5 p.m. at the old city hall, 402 First Ave. The kids cash grab offers up to $100 in prizes for kids up to 12 years of age, with a pedal pull to follow for those ages 4-12. Bounce houses will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Wristbands are available.

Friday’s activities include a petting zoo from 5-8, a senior citizens turtle race at 4 p.m., Bingo at 7 and live music outside Cricket’s Bar & Grill from 8-11.

Saturday’s activities include a 5k run/1.5 mile walk, an antique tractor show, horseshow pitching contest at 9 a.m., cornhole tournament at 3:30 p.m., and a fireworks show at dusk.

In addition to the fair, the 117th Annual Colony-Crest Alumni Banquet & Celebration will be on Saturday evening at the Kincaid School.

After the banquet, there will be a street dance in front of Cricket’s from 8-11 p.m., featuring Trevor Holman and the Haymakers.

Donations can be made to the Colony-Crest Alumni Scholarship Fund for the 2025 Crest graduates. Donations are appreciated even if you are unable to attend the banquet. Send donations to GSSB PO Box 324, Colony KS 66015, in care of Crest-Colony Alumni Association.

Fair queen candidates are: Kaelin Nilges

Kaelin Nilges

Kaelin Nilges is a junior at Crest High School. She is the second of five children born to Kevin and Kacie Nilges. Her grandparents are Kendall and Christy McGhee and Roy and Linda Nilges. Kaelin is involved in volleyball, track and softball. Her hobbies include water sports on the lake, puzzles, reading , sewing and hanging out with her family. She is sponsored by Kincaid Masons Kori Joe Gates

Kori Jo Gates

Kori Jo Gates is the daughter of Brandon and Randi Gates of Kincaid. She’s a junior at Humboldt virtual High School. After high school she plans to go to college and major in radiology. She enjoys doing crafts, playing softball, going to the lake and walking her dog. She is sponsored by the Kincaid Recreation Association.