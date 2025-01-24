Kitchen kits restore dignity, hope

For those who flee from domestic violence, starting over can be challenging. Many leave their homes with little or nothing.

A joint effort between St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and local agencies — Hope Unlimited and K-State Research and Extension — helps to ease the transition. They’ve been collecting items for the Kitchen Restore Project, which provides new or gently used small appliances, dishes and cookware.

“Once they’re in a position to be rehoused, one of the most expensive rooms to furnish is a kitchen. And if you don’t have a pot or pan, if you don’t have a way to cut or prepare food, there’s no way to cook. You can’t make a healthy meal. You’re kind of stuck,” Cherri Walrod, Community Health Worker for the Southwind Extension District, said.

The Kitchen Restore Project began after the Southwind district won a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas to pay for four complete kits.

Each is valued at about $250 and includes such things as microwaves, toasters, crockpots, hand mixers, coffee pots, a set of pots and pans, mixing bowls, dishes, utensils, dish towels and washcloths.

MOLLY Shaughnessy, volunteer coordinator with Hope Unlimited, worked with the Southwind District to set up the program.

“It made sense to partner with Hope Unlimited because of the work they do,” Walrod said.

Hope Unlimited already had families who qualified for the kitchen supplies, Shaughnessy said.

“No sooner than you brought in the kits, we had two clients who were ready to go,” she said.

Walrod and Shaughnessy decided to expand the partnership by reaching out to churches and civic organizations.

St. Timothy was the perfect match. A group of volunteers — led by the team of Marsha Burris, Donna Sifers, Candace Sifers and Jo Bunker — already work with Hope Unlimited in many ways.

Volunteers offer a home-cooked meal for shelter residents every other week. They cook food for a chicken and noodle fundraiser and collect items for online auctions and raffles. The church regularly collects items for victims of domestic violence, including a collection drive for hats, gloves and mittens this past Christmas.

Burris, with the support of St. Timothy’s priest, the Rev. Daryl Stanford, sent out a call to the congregation. Donations flowed in. The Grace Episcopal Church of Chanute also joined in the effort and provided two kitchen kits. The Rev. Daryl Stanford gathers items for a Kitchen Restore Project kit. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Siferses, both Donna and Candace, said they had fun shopping for items for the kitchen kits. One of Bunker’s friends donated a full kitchen as a Christmas gift, and her husband challenged his co-worker to raise money for items as well.

All told, the partnership collected 12 complete kits. Each serves up to four people in a household.