Kobach offers primer on Constitution

U.S. Senate hopeful Kris Kobach will be in town this afternoon to discuss the U.S. Constitution at 2:30 p.m. at Bolling’s Meatery and Eatery, 415 W. Madison Ave.

Kobach served as Kansas Secretary of State from 2011 to 2019. He was defeated in the 2018 gubernatorial election by Democrat Laura Kelly.

Republicans will choose their nominee Aug. 4 to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Others candidates include Bob Hamilton, David Lindstrom and Roger Marshall.