LAHARPE — Organizers of a citywide cleanup need two ingredients to ensure this year’s effort is as productive as in years past: 1. Yards to clean; and 2. People to help clean them.

The LaHarpe PRIDE Committee has sounded the call for both yards and volunteers to help with the Sept. 30 endeavor.

The work is tailored to help those who need to get items out of their yards but are unable to do so on their own.