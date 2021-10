A teamwork approach led to more than a dozen LaHarpe yards being cleared of trash, limbs, tires and other debris Saturday as part of Cleanup Day. Volunteers from LaHarpe Pride were joined by 22 missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and workers from Nelson Quarries in clearing the yards.

Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register