Landfill tire issue still unresolved

County leaders are still researching options for tire disposal but said they anticipate changing the current policy in some way.

Commissioners have been weighing options for waste tire disposal after Public Works director Mitch Garner and an engineer reported the landfill has nearly reached its limit for tire collection. Most of that comes from FMS/United Tire, a tire recycling company owned by Shane Lamb of DeSoto.

The county asked Lamb to stop dumping tire waste at the landfill until the matter is resolved.