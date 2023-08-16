 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
Landfill tire issue still unresolved

Allen County continues to explore options for waste tires brought to the county landfill at the east edge of LaHarpe.

August 16, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Patty Sanborn of SEK, Inc. speaks Tuesday with Allen County commissioners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

County leaders are still researching options for tire disposal but said they anticipate changing the current policy in some way.

Commissioners have been weighing options for waste tire disposal after Public Works director Mitch Garner and an engineer reported the landfill has nearly reached its limit for tire collection. Most of that comes from FMS/United Tire, a tire recycling company owned by Shane Lamb of DeSoto. 

The county asked Lamb to stop dumping tire waste at the landfill until the matter is resolved.

