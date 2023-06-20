Learning adventures

Elementary school students of all ages are in the midst of an education-based summer camp at Allen Community College, where they partake in activities centered on science, technology, engineering and math, as well as arts and physical education.
The camp runs through Friday.
Gavin Granere uses an eye dropper to deposit water droplets onto a sheet of paper during a water observation experiment.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Instructor Travis Robb assists Ellie Lampe during a water experiment Tuesday at Allen Community College.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Youngsters play a round of soccer Tuesday during a weeklong educational camp at Allen Community College.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register