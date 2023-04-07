Lehigh Portland State Park approved

TOPEKA — Months of work to establish a new state park in Allen County came to fruition Thursday when Kansas lawmakers overwhelmingly approved creation of Lehigh Portland State Park.

The park will encompass 360 acres of land at the south edge of Iola, containing the Lehigh Portland Trails complex and the quarry formerly known as Elks Lake.

Word became official shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Kansas House of Representatives voted, 114-9, in favor of the park. Earlier in the day, Senators voted 35-5, in favor.