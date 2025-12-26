Maintenance building work continues

Construction continues on Iola USD 257 school district’s new maintenance buildings.

The new buildings will replace the district’s former maintenance facility, which was demolished in 2020 at the corner of North Cottonwood and East Jackson streets.

That demolition made way for a new science and technology building, part of a bond issue that also included the construction of the new Iola Elementary School and upgraded mechanicals at Iola Middle School.

Since 2020, the district’s maintenance and transportation department has operated out of a smaller facility a block north on Cottonwood Street. Much of the department’s equipment — including mowers, a tractor, and utility vehicles — has been stored outdoors at the bus barn facility south of town, at the former Lehigh Portland Cement Co. site.

The new maintenance building will allow equipment to be stored indoors during the winter.