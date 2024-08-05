 | Mon, Aug 05, 2024
Man shoots self; charges filed for false report

A former Moran man was arrested on suspicion of giving a false alarm and other charges after a report he had been shot by several unknown individuals near Uniontown last week.

August 5, 2024 - 2:46 PM

UNIONTOWN — The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in last week’s Highway 54 shooting that occurred near Uniontown.

Levi M. Ramsey, 30, of Redfield, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday by the sheriff’s department for the incident he reported on July 29. Ramsey reported that he had been shot by several unknown individuals.

During the investigation, deputies uncovered that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted by the reporting party and that the victim had not been confronted or shot by any other individuals.

Ramsey was booked into the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center with a $5,000 bond and released a short time later after posting the bond.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office will be charging Ramsey with the following charges: Unlawful request for emergency service assistance, giving a false alarm; criminal discharge of a firearm; and interference with law enforcement.

The criminal case investigation will be forwarded to the Bourbon County Attorney’s Office awaiting review and formal charges.

