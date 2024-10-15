Mildred folks share  concerns

The small but mighty community of Mildred remains positive about its prospects, Marcia Davis told Allen County Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday morning.

“They like that it is quiet, that everybody helps each other, and they love their store,” was the upshot of an Oct. 1 Community Conversation, said Davis, who serves as Thrive Allen County’s Director of Community Engagement.

The downside of being a population of 12, is that they lack funding for community goals, they admitted. And with the exodus of residents comes a lack of adequate housing.

“They’re concerned about squatters living in the empty houses,” said Davis. She added that Mildred Store owner Regena Lance shared she recently had a gun pulled on her. “They are concerned about the people who are squatting in their community.”

Those present also inquired about the demolition of condemned properties.

“They want to know, if the county were to condemn the property, could community members and volunteers tear down the structures?” Davis asked.

County Counselor Bob Johnson said no.

“I can’t recommend that we let community members tear it down. If somebody breaks an arm, it becomes a liability issue. My advice is, if we condemn it, then we raze it.”

He added that if community members choose to buy a derelict home, they can do whatever they want with it.

Road repairs were another concern, specifically going east on 3rd Street from the Mildred Store to Highway 59. Road and Bridge Director Jeremy Hopkins confirmed there are some repairs that need to be made on that stretch of road.

Residents’ wish list also included a gas station with pumps, walking trails, expanding the old community building into a usable space and adding a playground and shelter near it, finishing the mural on the Mildred Store, and more services for the aging population. Commissioner David Lee added that Lance has coordinated with the health department to do routine check-ups and services.

Thrive’s next community conversation is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Elsmore Methodist Church, 106 West 4th St., in Elsmore. Debbie Bearden with the Allen County GROW Council seeks permission for the use of the square to host a food festival next summer. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, Debbie Bearden with the Allen County GROW Council was granted permission for the use of the square for a Summer Food Festival on June 21, 2025.

“The idea is to invite anyone who is a cook, chef, caterer, restaurant owner, or baker to enter their signature dish,” in a contest. Bearden said. “We’re hoping to have a good turnout of people coming to taste them.”

She added the GROW Council plans to have an award for the Fan’s Favorite.