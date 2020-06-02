Moran eyes water line upgrades

MORAN — Moran City Council members will soon take a closer look at the city’s aging water distribution system.
Council members unanimously approved Monday a vote to hire Schwab Eaton to begin a preliminary engineering study of the water system, to determine the scope of how much needs to be done.
City officials have identified up to 12,000 linear feet of old cast iron water mains that may need to be replaced.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives