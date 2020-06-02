Menu Search Log in

Moran eyes water line upgrades

Moran's aging water lines may soon be replaced. City Council members ordered a preliminary engineer's study to determine the scope of the work necessary.

June 2, 2020

Moran water tower Photo by Google Maps

MORAN — Moran City Council members will soon take a closer look at the city’s aging water distribution system.

Council members unanimously approved Monday a vote to hire Schwab Eaton to begin a preliminary engineering study of the water system, to determine the scope of how much needs to be done.

City officials have identified up to 12,000 linear feet of old cast iron water mains that may need to be replaced.

