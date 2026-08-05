Moran plans citywide cleanup week

MORAN — As residents spoke Monday about blighted and nuisance properties in downtown Moran, former city employee Craig Miller noted other areas of town needed addressing, too.

City Council members were paying attention.

The Council agreed to host a citywide cleanup week, running Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, to allow locals a greater opportunity to clear their properties of junk and debris.

The city typically does a cleanup week each spring, but Council members were receptive to Monday’s suggestion that the city do the cleanup twice a year, once in spring and again in the fall.

A roll-off dumpster will be set up at the Moran City Park for residents to take their refuse.

In addition, city crews will canvass the community on Sept. 3 for curbside pickup of items residents cannot handle themselves. Residents do not need to call ahead to schedule a pickup, but must ensure the items are close to the curb so crews can retrieve the items safely and effectively. Items should be placed curbside by 6 a.m. Sept. 3.

Residents are asked to separate wood and metal items. Wood and brush items should be cut into 4-foot lengths or shorter.

Boxes, scrap metal, furniture, carpeting, logs, branches and tree trimmings will be accepted.

Crews will not pick up tires, batteries, motor oil, hazardous chemicals, appliances with freon or dead animals.

Those who live outside Moran are prohibited from bringing items into town for disposal.

ALSO of note, City Clerk Taeler Carr told the Register Tuesday afternoon that Daniel Smith, a Chanute attorney, has been appointed as the city’s counselor. He replaces Bret Heim, who resigned his post in order to become magistrate judge for Allen County later this month.

COUNCIL members also will change their monthly meeting dates to the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., beginning Sept. 2.