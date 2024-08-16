Moyo keeps families in focus

At age 25, Pempho Moyo already knows some valuable life lessons.

Top of the list: There are no do-overs for some big moments in life such as bonding with a newborn, or, on the other end of the spectrum, sharing “last moments” with a loved one.

Which is why as a policy coordinator for Thrive Allen County as well as its state-level arm, Thrive Kansas, Moyo has her sights set on women’s healthcare as well as workforce policies, including paid family leave for employees.

“Businesses want to see their employees happy, which often includes their responsibilities to their families,” Moyo said. State policies that provide extended paid time off for the birth of a child or for a serious health condition, help both the employee and employer.

“If you can take the time to take care of your family, then when you go back to work you can be fully present,” Moyo said.

In many cases, it’s one or the other. To meet their health and family needs, workers sometimes jeopardize their job security.

Today, 14 states have laws that provide such coverage of varying degrees. Most provide a minimum 12 weeks of paid maternity or paternity leave. The programs are funded jointly by employee and employer payroll contributions typically at less than 1 percent of an employee’s salary and equal to 80-90 percent of an employee’s weekly wage.

Paid family leave is often misinterpreted as “maternity leave-plus,” Moyo said. But it includes paternity leave, as well as other situations that affect a family’s wellbeing.

Of the Midwestern states, Colorado and Minnesota have instituted such policies.

Kansas lacks any such coverage, though state employees receive coverage following the birth or adoption of a child, with the primary caregiver receiving six weeks and the secondary provider, three weeks.

With her position at Thrive, Moyo will be lobbying state legislators to enact the coverage.

“It’s a daunting but exciting task because these are people’s lives we’re talking about,” she said. “This policy would mean people don’t have to use their sick days to be with their newborn.”

At the federal level, the Family and Medical Leave Act provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

“We’d like to see a level playing field for all employees,” Moyo said. “As it is, employees sometimes take jobs just because of benefits like paid family leave, not necessarily because they want to work there.”

MOYO’S passion for public health took root while a student at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania where she majored in education studies and psychology. From there, she attended Harvard University where she pursued a master’s in education policy.